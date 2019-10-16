The BeYOUtiful Foundation Provides Hair Services & Resources for Cancer Patients

Posted 1:14 PM, October 16, 2019

The president of the BeYOUtiful Foundation Matt Coulter joined us live to tell us all about this non-profit and in honor of breast cancer awareness month, plus two ladies joined us to donate their hair to the organization. The BeYOUtiful Foundation is a community committed to women of all ages defying the odds against cancer. It provides hope, resources and a path to feeling beYOUtiful. For more information on the beYOUtiful foundation, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

