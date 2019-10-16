× ‘We Have to Fight Back’: San Francisco Blacklists 22 States Over Restrictive Abortion Policies

San Francisco is blacklisting 22 states that have restrictive abortion policies, saying that it will no longer do business with those states “because of their severe anti-choice policies.” Nine of the states were already on the city’s banned list based on LGBTQ laws that the city deemed to be discriminatory in July.

Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Vallie Brown, the author of the ordinance, announced the decision Wednesday. In addition to travel restrictions to those states, the city will not enter into any new contracts with companies headquartered in any of the 22 states.

“Every day in this country, women’s reproductive rights are threatened, and we have to fight back. Just as we restricted spending with states that have laws that discriminate against LGBTQ people, we are standing up against states that put women’s health at risk and that are actively working to limit reproductive freedoms,” Breed said in a statement. “By limiting travel and contracting with certain states, we are sending a clear message to states that disregard the right to abortion.”

The blacklisted states are Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Alabama, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota and Texas already were on the city administrator’s list due to their LGBTQ laws and policies.

