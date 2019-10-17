1 Wounded in Shooting at Santa Monica Pier

The Ferris wheel at the Santa Monica Pier.(Credit: Carolina A. Miranda/Los Angeles Times)

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening with a non-life-threatening leg injury after they were shot in a parking lot of the Santa Monica Pier.

The Santa Monica Police Department was investigating the shooting and said in a tweet that it would release further information as it becomes available.

No other information was provided.

The pier and parking lot where the shooting occurred remain open.

