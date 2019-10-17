× 1 Wounded in Shooting at Santa Monica Pier

One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening with a non-life-threatening leg injury after they were shot in a parking lot of the Santa Monica Pier.

The Santa Monica Police Department was investigating the shooting and said in a tweet that it would release further information as it becomes available.

No other information was provided.

The pier and parking lot where the shooting occurred remain open.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.