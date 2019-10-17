× 2 Veteran LAPD Officers Face Assault, Battery Charges in Off-Duty Incident at Restaurant

Two Los Angeles police officers face criminal charges over an off-duty incident at a restaurant last October.

Prosecutors charged Officer Juan Zendejas, 47, with one felony count each of battery with serious bodily injury and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, with an allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim, according to a statement from Shiara Davila-Morales, spokeswoman for Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey.

Zendejas pleaded not guilty late Tuesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 4, the statement said. He joined the LAPD in May 1998 and is assigned to the Hollenbeck Division.

Online court records show Rudolph Rivera faces a misdemeanor battery charge related to the incident. Records show Rivera also joined the department in 1998 and is assigned to the Hollenbeck Division.

