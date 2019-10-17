Unprecedented Movement Detected on Mojave Desert Fault Capable of 8.0 Earthquake: Caltech

5th Person Arrested in Illegal THC Vape Pen-Making Business in Wisconsin

Posted 12:02 PM, October 17, 2019, by
A stockpile of bootleg illegal vaping cartridges allegedly manufactured and sold by Tyler Huffhines are seen in an undated photo. (Credit: WITI via CNN)

A stockpile of bootleg illegal vaping cartridges allegedly manufactured and sold by Tyler Huffhines are seen in an undated photo. (Credit: WITI via CNN)

Authorities have made a fifth arrest in connection with a black market THC vape manufacturing business in Wisconsin.

A 22-year-old Racine man is accused of working for the large-scale operation in Kenosha County. He’s facing charges of possession of THC with intent to deliver.

Forty-three-year-old Courtney Huffhines and her sons, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, are accused of operating the business from a rented Bristol condo and the mother’s real estate office in Union Grove.

Tyler Huffhines is seen in an undated booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office. (Credit: WITI via CNN)

Tyler Huffhines is seen in an undated booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office. (Credit: WITI via CNN)

Prosecutors say the business employed 10 workers who manufactured thousands of vape cartridges a day using THC oil purchased in California.

The number of vaping-related illnesses in the U.S. continues to rise, now reaching about 1,300 cases and more than two dozen deaths.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.