Anaheim Police Investigating Abandoned Car With Suspicious Item in Trunk

Police are investigating after a car was found abandoned with a tarp-wrapped mass in its trunk in Anaheim Thursday.

Police first said they were responding to the suspicious vehicle west of Gypsum Canyon Road around 1 p.m.

The tarp was wrapped with masking tape around some sort of large object, but it was impossible to tell for sure what.

Authorities processed the scene where the sedan was found, but did not remove the item due to conditions in the field. Instead, the car was being toward to the coroner's office, where the object in the trunk would be examined.

"Here, we're outside, we've got the wind, we've got dust blowing around," Sgt. Daron Wyatt said. "Whereas if we go to a crime lab, we're in a controlled environment."

Authorities said they expected to determine whether the mass is in fact a body later Thursday night.

No further details were immediately available.