Another Possible Victim of West Hollywood Rape Suspect Found Through Evidence: LAPD

Los Angeles Police Department detectives found evidence of another possible victim of a rape suspect accused of posing as a chauffeur driver in West Hollywood, authorities said Thursday.

Dayvid Sherman, 48, was arrested Oct. 3 on suspicion of rape after picking up two women outside a nightclub who later awoke to being sexually assaulted by him, according to LAPD. He would pose as a private chauffeur to target club-goers, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez has said.

He was released on bond on Oct. 12, according to inmate records.

One of the two assaults first reported occurred in September and the other in October but LAPD officials believe Sherman may have assaulted a third person during the early hours of Jan. 16. 2019. Authorities said they have not identified the latest victim.

Both of the more recent victims allegedly left the same club alone before getting a ride in Sherman’s vehicle, a black Cadillac Escalade that appears similar to luxury SUVs driven by private drivers. LAPD previously released a photo of the vehicle.

During the incident in October, authorities said, Sherman approached the victim and offered her a ride home at a fare cheaper than rideshare services like Uber or Lyft. Police said she agreed to the ride but lost consciousness during it and found herself being assaulted by Sherman in the back seat when she regained consciousness.

In the September incident, the other victim left the club before also losing consciousness while inside Sherman’s vehicle, police said.

Both victims later identified Sherman as the suspect. Meanwhile, authorities continue to search for other possible victims as the investigation continues.

Sherman is described by police as a standing about 6 feet, 2 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or who may be a victim can call LAPD Detective Javier Orijel at 323-290-2976. During non-business hours or on weekends, police can be reached at 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

