‘Equipment Problems’ in Oxnard Shut Off Power for More Than 3,200 SoCal Edison Customers, Utility Says

Southern California Edison said “equipment problems” led to an outage for thousands of its customers in the Oxnard area early Thursday.

Most of the 3,274 customers affected in the 93030 area code should have their electricity restored by 11 a.m., the utility estimated.

SoCal Edison sent a field investigator and a repair crew after video showed fire crews responding to what appeared to be a blown transformer in the area of the 1900 block of Pericles Drive.

“We are aware of the outage that occurred at our substation in the early morning hours affecting customers in Oxnard,” the utility announced in a 6:15 a.m. tweet. “Our crews are onsite making repairs to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

The incident happened as the company comes under scrutiny from officials investigating the cause of the deadly Saddleridge Fire. Investigators suspect that blaze ignited below a SoCal Edison transmission line in Sylmar the evening of Oct. 10.

On Thursday, the utility considered preemptive outages in Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Santa Barbara, Mono, Kern and Inyo counties to prevent wildfires. Moderate to strong northerly winds were expected to blow through the region through early next week.

