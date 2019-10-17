Homicide Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting of San Bernardino Man

Unprecedented Movement Detected on Mojave Desert Fault Capable of 8.0 Earthquake: Caltech

Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a 51-year-old man fatally shot in San Bernardino early Thursday, police said.

Vernon Lee Moore, 51, was fatally shot in San Bernardino on Oct. 17, 2019. This photo was released later the same day by San Bernardino police.

Vernon Lee Moore, a San Bernardino resident, was unresponsive and had died from his injuries by the time officers responded to the 1200 block of East Lynwood Drive around 2 a.m., according to police.

No information about a possible suspect or other details have been released.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Lewis at 909-384-5762 or lewis_br@sbcity.org or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can fill out this online form through WeTip.

