Homicide Detectives Investigate Fatal Shooting of San Bernardino Man

Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a 51-year-old man fatally shot in San Bernardino early Thursday, police said.

Vernon Lee Moore, a San Bernardino resident, was unresponsive and had died from his injuries by the time officers responded to the 1200 block of East Lynwood Drive around 2 a.m., according to police.

No information about a possible suspect or other details have been released.

Anyone with information can reach Detective Lewis at 909-384-5762 or lewis_br@sbcity.org or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org. Those wishing to remain anonymous can fill out this online form through WeTip.