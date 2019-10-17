Style expert and blogger for The Style Editrix, Ashley Fultz joined us live with tips on how to style fall’s hottest boots. For more information on Ashley and to shop the looks seen in the segment, you can visit her website. You can also follow Ashley on Instagram.
How to Style Fall’s Biggest Boot Trends With the Style Editrix’s Ashley Fultz
