Karen Pendleton, Original Mouseketeer Who Became Advocate for Disabled People, Dies at 73

It was the height of the baby boomer era when Karen Pendleton and the rest of the Mouseketeers came bounding into living rooms across American, a troupe of bubbly, overly exuberant teens and pre-teens who danced and sang and reminded viewers to make good choices in life.

“The Mickey Mouse Club” was must-watch TV in the 1950s with the after-school set, led along by host Jimmie Dodd and the rock star of Mouseketeers, Annette Funicello — 60 minutes of wholesomeness that parents trusted implicitly.

But the show was canceled in 1959 and Pendleton’s career as an actress was done before she was even a teen, though life would take her off in unexpected directions.

Active with Disney through the decades at reunions and fan fests, Pendleton died of a heart attack Oct. 7 at her home in Fresno, where she had lived for years. She was 73.

