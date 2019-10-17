Man Sentenced to 5 Centuries in Prison for Shooting LAPD Swat Officer in Helmet, Wounding K-9 During Shootouts

A Los Angeles gang member received a prison sentence of more than five-and-a-half centuries Thursday for shooting a Los Angeles Police Department SWAT officer, who was saved by his helmet, and wounding a police K-9 during a series of shootouts in 2017, authorities said.

Jose Afredo Rauda, 36, was convicted earlier this month of 12 counts of attempted murder on a peace officer, 19 counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer, four counts of assault with a firearm and once count of assault on a police animal, shooting at an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He returned to Los Angeles County Superior Court for sentencing on Thursday, where he received a prison term of 553 years and 8 months to life, prosecutors said in a written statement.

Police were conducting a probation compliance check in the 400 block of East 49th Street in the South Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles when gunfire rang out from inside a home, authorities said.

“Several officers returned fire and Rauda was seen running from the home,”according to the statement. “No one was wounded.”

Police were notified about two hours later that Rauda had been spotted hiding in a trash can in a residential backyard.

“A police dog was sent to investigate and Rauda shot the dog in the hind leg,” the statement said. The K-9, “Aro,” has since recovered and returned to duty.

Rauda again escaped and was found several hours later hiding in a laundry room, according to the district attorney’s office.

“SWAT officers responded and Rauda opened fire, striking an officer in the front portion of his helmet,” the statement said. “Another shootout ensued but no one was injured by the gunfire. Rauda eventually surrendered to police.”