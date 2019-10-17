× Metro L.A. Rail to Long Beach to Reopen Soon But Won’t Be Called the Blue Line

The oldest light-rail line in Los Angeles County will reopen next month with a new look and a new name.

Portions of the 22-mile Blue Line have been closed since the end of January, when the Metropolitan Transportation Authority began a $350-million renovation.

When the train between Long Beach and downtown L.A. reopens Nov. 2, it will be called the A Line — the first of Metro’s rail routes to be rechristened under a naming policy approved last year.

With eight major bus and rail projects scheduled to open over the next decade, Metro officials said they were rapidly running out of colors that looked distinct. For example, on a sun-bleached transit map, lines that are pink and red, or lime and green, could be easily confused.

