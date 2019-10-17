× Murder and Robbery Suspect Killed in Van Nuys Police Shooting Identified

Coroner’s officials on Thursday released the identity of a 21-year-old murder suspect who was killed in a police shooting Wednesday.

Lazzeri James Frazier Jr. of Sherman Oaks died at the scene of the shooting, which took place about 10:20 a.m. as undercover investigators were carrying out a surveillance of Frazier on Kester Avenue, near Burbank Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials. A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said, but details regarding what led officers to open fire had not been released.

Police had been following Frazier after identifying him as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in Sherman Oaks, as well as the robbery of a Van Nuys liquor store, which both took place Monday, according to LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery.

Frazier was believed to be responsible for gunning down 52-year-old Antonio Centeno Rodriguez of of Panorama City as the victim was on his lunch break from work, according to police and family members. The killing reportedly stemmed from a robbery, but police have not released details regarding the killing.

The victim left behind a wife and daughter.

Later the same day, Frazer was accused of robbing a liquor store in the same neighborhood where the police shooting ultimately took place, according to Montgomery.

At the time of the killing, robbery and police shooting, Frazer was out on bail awaiting trial in another criminal case, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court and booking records.

He was arrested on Aug. 18 by officers from the LAPD’s Van Nuys Community Police Station on suspicion of vandalism, brandishing a weapon and making criminal threats, records show. He was released from custody Aug. 27 after posting bond pending legal proceedings.