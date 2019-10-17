× New California Pharmacists Outraged After Cheating Scandal Upends Licensing Exam Results

Cheating, protests and outrage have upended the otherwise buttoned-up world of pharmacy in California.

California officials have invalidated more than 1,000 pharmacists’ test scores because of cheating on a state exam, a move that has caused an uproar among pharmacists who say they have lost wages and job opportunities as a result of what they see as the board’s unfair decision.

Layla Mina, 28, of Anaheim said she lost a job offer to be a pharmacist at CVS because she could not become licensed without her exam scores. The drugstore chain held her offer for months hoping she would soon receive her scores and officially be able to practice, but finally rescinded it last week.

Mina now works at an H&M clothing store in a local mall, earning a fraction of what she would have made as a pharmacist. She is scrambling for ways to make her student loan payments, which begin Nov. 1.

