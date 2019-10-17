Oxnard Man Convicted of Murder for Intentionally Running Down, Killing Pedestrian With Pickup Truck

An Oxnard man faces decades in prison after a jury convicted him Thursday of murder for intentionally hitting and killing a pedestrian with his pickup truck earlier this year, authorities said.

Juan Dedios Gallegos, 26, was convicted of second-degree murder for the May 23 death of 31-year-old Michael James Holley of Oxnard, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said in a written statement. The jury also found true the special allegation that Gallegos used his pickup truck as a deadly weapon during the crime.

“Gallegos faces a maximum sentence of 36 years to life in prison,” the statement said.

The vehicular attack took place about 11 p.m. in a residential neighborhood in the 2000 block of Mariposa Street, the Oxnard Police Department said in the days following the collision, which was initially investigated as a hit-and-run.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives determined the crash was not just a hit-and-run, but an intentional act, prosecutors said.

“Mr. Holley’s blood was located on Gallegos’ truck,” according to the district attorney’s office statement. “A surveillance video of the events leading up to the murder and witness statements demonstrated that Gallegos intentionally struck and killed Mr. Holley.”

A motive for the killing was not available Thursday.

Oxnard police investigators identified Gallegos as the driver and arrested him on May 28, Ventura County booking records show.

Gallegos was scheduled to return to Ventura County Superior Court for sentencing on Dec. 9.