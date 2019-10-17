× Shootings Erupt Across Sinaloa State Capital After El Chapo’s Son Detained

A series of shootouts broadcast over social media in the capital of Mexican state of Sinaloa appears to be a confrontation between federal troops and members of a cartel that, according to reports, are trying to recover sons of convicted drug trafficker Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán who were being targeted for arrest Thursday.

Paul Villega with ADN40, a CNN affiliate, is at the scene in Culiacán, where video showed armored vehicles equipped with military-grade weaponry were exchanging heavy artillery against the authorities who tried to detain two of the infamous trafficker’s sons.

Así las cosas al norte de #Culiacán. Momentos exactos de la balacera captados por el compañero reportero Policiaco, Ernesto Martínez. pic.twitter.com/o53uBLqCWr — Juan Pablo Pérez Díaz (@PerezDiazMX) October 17, 2019

A Mexican police source and an American official told CNN that one of Guzmán’s sons was detained in the operation.

Guzmán’s lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, told CNN that Ovidio Guzmán was in custody. But the Los Angeles Times reported that it was unclear whether authorities managed to keep him in their custody.

“There’s panic, abandoned cars and people hiding,” Lichtman said. “Apparently, two police men were shot dead.”

Circula este video de lo que ocurre en Culiacán tras la detención de Iván Archivaldo Guzmán, el hijo de El Chapo.

👇 pic.twitter.com/kDMZiqNCSC — Héctor de Mauleón (@hdemauleon) October 17, 2019

Sinaloa: balacera y movilización policiaca en instalaciones de la Fiscalía en Culiacán; versión preliminar indica captura de uno de los hijos del Chapo y que sujetos intentaron rescatarlo. pic.twitter.com/aLUVm3pjaH — Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) October 17, 2019

Villega said that, according to the Secretary of State Security in Sinaloa, this is a federal operation.

Mexico’s president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, told journalists Thursday night in Mexico City’s airport the security cabinet was in a meeting and would give information on the situation later.

La #SSPC informa que los integrantes del Gabinete de Seguridad se encuentran en estos momentos reunidos analizando la situación que se mantiene en el estado de Sinaloa. En su momento darán a conocer información oficial sobre los sucesos. — Secretaría de Seguridad y Protección Ciudadana (@SSPCMexico) October 18, 2019

Friday’s classes at the Autonomous University of Sinaloa were canceled.