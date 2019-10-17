Stockton Woman Who Livestreamed DUI Crash That Killed 14-Year-Old Sister Is Arrested After Police Chase

The Stockton woman pleaded no contest to a livestreamed DUI crash that killed her 14-year-old sister two years ago has been arrested again after allegedly leading police on a chase early Thursday, authorities said.

Obdulia Sanchez, 20, was allegedly driving in the area of Rosemarie Lane and Piccardo Circle around 1:30 a.m. when officers tried to pull her over for a vehicle code violation, according to a Stockton Police Department news release.

Sanchez didn’t stop, prompting police to initiate a pursuit, the release stated.

The chase ended short time later when she couldn’t negotiate a turn properly and drove off the road near an Interstate-5 on-ramp at March Lane, according to police.

Sanchez was taken into custody without incident. A male passenger ran from the car and got away.

Police searched the vehicle and found a loaded firearm.

Sanchez faces possible weapons and traffic-related charges, according to the news release.

She was out on parole at the time at the time of the incident, according to KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento.

Sanchez previously pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI and child endangerment charges for livestreaming a crash that killed her younger sister Jacqueline and injured another passenger in July 2017.

“Everybody, if I go to f****** jail for life, you already know why. My sister is f****** dying,” she said in the footage, which was posted on Instagram.

In February 2018, she was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

Sanchez was released on Sept. 21, the Merced Sun Star reported, citing a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson.