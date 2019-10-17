Unleashing Your Infinite Potential with Deepak Chopra | The News Director’s Office

Posted 6:07 AM, October 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:06AM, October 17, 2019

Deepak Chopra, M.D. returns to The News Director’s Office, this time to discuss his new book Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential. Deepak discusses the possibility to venture beyond daily living and experience heightened states of awareness. Deepak says that higher consciousness is available here and now, and explains how to access peak experiences .

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.