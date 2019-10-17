Unleashing Your Infinite Potential with Deepak Chopra | The News Director’s Office

Deepak Chopra, M.D. returns to The News Director’s Office, this time to discuss his new book Metahuman: Unleashing Your Infinite Potential. Deepak discusses the possibility to venture beyond daily living and experience heightened states of awareness. Deepak says that higher consciousness is available here and now, and explains how to access peak experiences .

