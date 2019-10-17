Unprecedented Movement Detected on Mojave Desert Fault Capable of 8.0 Earthquake: Caltech

Unprecedented Movement Detected on Mojave Desert Fault Capable of 8.0 Earthquake: Caltech

Posted 11:50 AM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:51AM, October 17, 2019
Buckled asphalt in a parking lot in Argus, after the Ridgecrest earthquakes in July.(Credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Buckled asphalt in a parking lot in Argus, after the Ridgecrest earthquakes in July.(Credit: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

A major California fault capable of producing a magnitude 8 earthquake has begun moving for the first time on record, a result of this year’s Ridgecrest earthquake sequence destabilizing nearby faults, Caltech scientists say in a new study released in the journal Science on Thursday.

In the modern historical record, the 160-mile-long Garlock fault on the northern edge of the Mojave Desert has never been observed to produce either a strong earthquake or to even creep — the slow movement between earthquakes that causes a visible scar on the ground surface. But new satellite radar images now show that the fault has started to move, causing a bulging of land that can be viewed from space.

“This is surprising, because we’ve never seen the Garlock fault do anything. Here, all of a sudden, it changed its behavior,” said the lead author of the study, Zachary Ross, assistant professor of geophysics at Caltech. “We don’t know what it means.”

The observations reported are another piece of evidence that illustrates a widely persistent myth that circulates in California and beyond — that quakes like the Ridgecrest temblors are somehow a good thing that makes future quakes less likely. In fact, generally speaking, earthquakes make future earthquakes more likely. Most of the time, the follow-up quakes are smaller. But occasionally, they’re bigger.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.