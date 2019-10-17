Wind-Driven Wildfire Forces Evacuations on Santa Barbara County Coast

A fast-moving brush fire triggered evacuations and forced the shutdown of the 101 Freeway after breaking out Thursday along the Gaviota Coast in Santa Barbara County, authorities said.

The flames were first reported about 4:30 p.m. near the 12000 block of Calle Real, about 13 miles west of Goleta, according to county fire officials.

The blaze, being dubbed the Real Fire, covered at least 50 acres and was 0% contained.

#Realinc fast moving brush fire impacting el cap canyon. Will impact 101 soon. Evacuations in progress. pic.twitter.com/p3MWtz1PZ4 — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) October 18, 2019

People in the nearby campgrounds at El Capitan State Beach and residents between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota were ordered to evacuate.

The wind-driven blaze was heading toward the 101 Freeway, which was shut down. California Highway Patrol says the northbound lanes were closed at Las Varas Canyon Road, and southbound traffic was blocked at Refugio Road.

Amtrak service was also shut down through the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Vegetation Fire in the El Capitan Area

Due to a fast-moving brush fire in the El Capitan Canyon area, residents along the coastal area between Dos Pueblos Canyon and Gaviota are being ordered to evacuate away from the area — SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) October 18, 2019

#Real Fire – UPDATE- Real IC reporting 50 acres w 0% contained. CHP has closed US-101 in both directions btw and UPRR/Amtrak has shut down through area. Cause under investigation. C/T 4:32 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 18, 2019