$10-Million Lottery Winner Who Bought Ticket at Oxnard 7-Eleven Calls It ‘a Change for Sure’

The California State Lottery announced Friday a $10-million winning ticket was sold to a customer at an Oxnard 7-Eleven.

Chris Dincognito purchased the $30 California Millions Scratchers ticket at the store located at 2060 Pleasant Valley Road, lottery officials said. It’s not clear when the winning purchase was made.

The 7-Eleven convenience store located at 2060 Pleasant Valley Road in Oxnard appears in an image from Google Maps.

He described the big win as “a change for sure and definitely important to the family,” according to lottery officials.

The store is expected to collect a retailer bonus of $50,000 just for selling the ticket, which lottery officials said will not be taken out of Dincognito’s winnings.

 

 

