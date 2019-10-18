× 3.7 Magnitude Quake Centered on Compton Shakes L.A. Area

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake centered on Compton rattled the Los Angeles area after midnight Friday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit about 12:19 a.m. with an epicenter at Compton Boulevard and Alameda Street, an intersection full of shops and not far from the Compton Courthouse, USGS said.

The quake originated at a depth of about 15 miles.

People reported feeling the shaking as far as Oxnard and Garden Grove.

Multiple small aftershocks followed, including at magnitude 1.6 at 1:17 a.m. centered beneath Centennial High School in Compton, on the border with Willowbrook, and a magnitude 1.4 one minute later near the corner of Compton Boulevard and Wilmington Avenue, about a block west of the mainshock, USGS reported.

Los Angeles police received no immediate reports of damage or injury.

“About a dozen burglar alarm calls since the shaker, otherwise business as usual,” the agency said in a tweet.

No impact at the LAPD Dispatch Centers following a 3.7 magnitude #earthquake centered near Compton. About a dozen burglar alarm calls since the shaker, otherwise business as usual. The 9-1-1 system in LA City is fully operational. — LAPD Communications Division (@911LAPD) October 18, 2019

The epicenter was about 2 miles from an offshoot of the of the Newport-Inglewood fault, along which the 1933 Long Beach earthquake that killed 120 at an estimated 6.4 magnitude also ruptured, according to the Los Angeles Times.

California rolled out its earthquake early warning alerts to the public Thursday, but the system only sends notifications for temblors greater than magnitude 4.5 and shaking intensity level 3.

USGS did estimate the shaking intensity of the Compton quake at level 5, meaning it would have been felt by nearly everyone and woken many from their sleep. Some objects could be overturned, and windows and dishes could break.