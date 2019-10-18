A Look at the Latest Smart Speakers From Google and their New Whole House Wifi System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Google has a new feature for its smart speakers that turn them into a whole house intercom!

Google held a big event this week to launch it’s new Pixel phone, but we also got to see some other gadgets the company is working on, including new smart speakers, earbuds and better Wifi for your entire house!

Google hardware seems to follow a pattern: its gadgets are more about being smart and useful than just packed with specs.

Pixelbook Go

Pixelbook Go is a $650 touchscreen laptop running the chrome operating system, which means no viruses, instant on and no lengthy software update sessions.

"It’s a great clamshell laptop really focused on portability and the on the go user," said Matt Vokoun, Senior Director of Product Management at Google.

It's good for web browsing, email, social media and watching videos!

Nest Wifi

Google Wifi is now Nest Wifi! Recently, we spoke to Mark Spates who is the Product Lead of Smart Speakers at Google.

He told us, "you place these wifi points all around the home where you need coverage."

So, what’s new? Well, each extender is now a smart speaker with Google Assistant built in.

Google says a 2 pack covers 85% of homes or about 3800 square feet.

Pixel Buds 2

Google’s first attempt at earbuds were a dud, so back to the drawing board for Pixel Buds 2 which are now completely wireless and fit better in your ear!

"One of the things we’re really proud of is how flush it stays in your ear," said Anissa Mak, a Product Marketing Manager at Google.

They adjust for ambient sound and let you hear a bit of outside noise.

I tried on a non-functional pair, so we’ll have to wait to see if they live up to claims! The buds cost $179 dollars and will be out next year.

Smart Speakers

Finally, Google’s ubiquitous mini smart speakers sport a similar look but pump out 40% more bass, plus they’re made from 100% recycled plastic bottles!

"One of the new features on the Nest Mini is that it uses ultrasound technology to detect when your hand gets near the device, that way it can light up the volume controls and you can really pump it up," mentioned Spates.

A wall mount lets you easily hang the $49 speaker anywhere in the house.

A new intercom feature lets you talk between rooms, too!

One advantage of Google’s wifi system over competitor, Eero, is that Google is giving you family controls like the ability filter out inappropriate websites for free, something Eero charges $30 a year for.

