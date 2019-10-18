Watch Live: Jessica Meir and Christina Koch Conduct First All-Female Spacewalk

A Mediterranean Vacation in Los Angeles with Nick Mathers of Kassi Club | California Cooking

Posted 11:34 AM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29AM, October 18, 2019

This week on California Cooking, Jessica is getting transported to the Greek islands without ever leaving L.A. The Kassi Club is a new restaurant and lounge whose vibe, decor, and food makes you feel like you’re on vacation. That immersive experience was exactly what inspired owner Nick Mathers to create this restaurant when he was on holiday in Uruguay. He shares all about how he envisioned the Kassi Club from start to finish, the secret to owning multiple successful restaurants, and why some people credit him for starting the avocado toast craze.

