Actress & JDRF Ambassador Brec Bassinger Talks JDRF One Walk for Type 1 Diabetes
-
Help JP’s Team and KTLA as They Pedal to End Multiple Sclerosis
-
California Law Pushes Back School Start Times in Line With Guidance From Top Research
-
Study: People Who Drink at Least 2 Glasses of Soda a Day at Higher Risk of Early Death
-
To Ease Curbside Traffic, LAX Will Direct Ride-Hailing and Taxi Passengers to a New Pickup Lot Starting Oct. 29
-
Chemical-Covered Rag Ignited Building Fire in Ontario, Investigators Say
-
-
Raising Awareness & Money for Clean Water Projects Worldwide With the Road Warriors of the Thirst Project
-
Controversial New Guidelines Claim Red and Processed Meats Are OK to Eat
-
2 Shot Along Walk of Fame in Hollywood
-
Puppy Found Alive in Rubble of Collapsed Building a Month After Hurricane Dorian Devastated the Bahamas
-
NLDS Game 1: Dodgers Shut Out Washington Nationals, Winning 6-0
-
-
1 in Custody After ‘Credible Threat’ Made Against Cal State Long Beach; Campus Cleared
-
Where to Get Free Coffee, Discounts on National Coffee Day
-
Beede, Giants Shut Down Dodgers in 1-0 Victory