As CSU Graduation Rates Reach Record Highs, Long Beach Stands Out

Graduation rates for the California State University system continued an upward climb, reaching record highs in 2019, although black, Latinx and low-income students continue to graduate at the lowest rates and their gap in achieving a diploma did not narrow this year, according to data released Thursday.

The overall improvements come as the system’s 23 campuses continue to funnel resources through its major graduation initiative, which is expanding course offerings, student advising and financial aid in a major move to raise graduation rates by 2025. To date, the CSU has received $276 million from the state, chancellor’s office and private funders for the initiative.

Twenty-seven percent of students who entered Cal State universities as freshmen four years ago graduated in 2019, up from 19% in 2015, according to CSU’s figures. More than 62% of students who entered as freshmen six years ago graduated, up from 57% in 2015. In total, the university conferred 107,319 baccalaureate degrees in 2019.

“The goals we have set are ambitious, and to see that we’re making steady progress … is pretty remarkable,” said assistant vice chancellor James Minor. “Given the size and scale of CSU, what happens here has a consequence not only for the state of California but also the rest of the country.”

