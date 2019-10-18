Watch Live: Jessica Meir and Christina Koch Conduct First All-Female Spacewalk

Author Dr. Will Cole’s New Book ‘The Inflammation Spectrum’ Helps Finds Your Food Triggers and Reset Your System

Posted 9:36 AM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:37AM, October 18, 2019

Top functional medicine doctor and best selling author Dr. Will Cole joined us live with tips from his new book “The Inflammation Spectrum - Find Your Food Triggers and Reset Your System”  In the book, Dr. Cole provides proactive steps to curb inflammation before it leads to a more serious condition.  This book provides medically proven methods to end chronic inflammation, brain fog, digestive problems, weight gain and more. The book is available on Amazon and on his website.

If you’d like to meet Dr. Will Cole, he’ll be at the Brentwood Country Mart on Thursday, Oct 17 from 6:30p-8:30p.  For more information click here.

