Body Found in Trunk of Car in Anaheim Belonged to Man, Investigation Ongoing

A body discovered inside the trunk of an abandoned car in Anaheim belonged to a man in his 30s, officials said Friday, but detectives have not yet released his identity or disclosed how he died.

The grizzly discover was made shortly before 11 a.m. along Santa Ana Canyon Road, just west of Gypsum Canyon Road, according to Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The California Highway Patrol notified their counterparts in the Anaheim Police Department that a suspicious car had been noticed, officials said.

Upon further investigation, police soon found an item wrapped in a blue tarp and tape in the trunk of the abandoned car.

Police had the vehicle towed to the Orange County Coroner's Office. Officials confirmed Friday night that the item in the trunk of the car was a human body.

"Homicide detectives have identified the victim from yesterday’s murder as a male in his 30s," Wyatt said Friday. "They are not releasing his identity or cause of death at this time."

Anyone with information was urged to contact O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

