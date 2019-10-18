× Crews Work to Gain Upper Hand on 420-Acre Blaze Near Goleta Before ‘Critical Fire Weather’ Arrives

Crews in Santa Barbara County were working Friday morning to get the upper hand on a brush fire before changing weather conditions make things more difficult later in the day.

The blaze, dubbed the Real Fire, started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday near the 12000 block of Calle Real, about 13 miles west of Goleta.

An update on the fire Friday morning saw officials reduce the estimated acreage of the fire from 443 acres, to about 420. Containment remained at 20% as of the update.

#Realinc UPDATE: 420 acres at 20% containment. Containment # to increase today. 105 FF’s on today reinforcing line and mopping up. Critical fire weather expected this PM. SBC reminds people to stay vigilant during critical fire weather conditions.@EliasonMike — Daniel Bertucelli (@SBCFireInfo) October 18, 2019

About 100 firefighters were still battling the blaze Friday morning, Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesperson Daniel Bertucelli tweeted.

Crews managed to keep the fire from spreading overnight but “critical fire weather” is expected by Friday evening.

Bertucelli shared video of a fire retardant drop that landed near ground crews as they were fighting the fire.

The wind-driven fire forced several evacuations Thursday night, and prompted the temporary closure of a portion of the 101 Freeway between Las Varas Canyon and Refugio roads.

All of the evacuations, except for those in the campgrounds at El Capitan State Beach and at El Capitan Canyon Resort — near the fire’s origin — were lifted Thursday night.

Campers were being allowed back into El Capitan Canyon Resort to retrieve their personal belongings Friday morning but the State Beach campground was still closed, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Starting @ 10am, campers & residents evacuated from the Ocean Mesa campground & El Capitan Canyon Resort will be allowed to retrieve their personal belongings. Citizens can come to the main entrance and they will be escorted from there. The State beach campground is still closed. — SB Sheriff's Office (@sbsheriff) October 18, 2019

State Parks officials said camping reservations for El Capitan were canceled until further notice.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.