Ex-Cal State Northridge Student Athlete Sentenced to 8 Years for Rape

A former Cal State Northridge soccer player was sentenced Friday to eight years in state prison after being convicted of raping a woman on campus, prosecutors said.

Davis Moreno-Jaime, a 20-year-old from Loma Linda, was also ordered to register as a sex offender, said Ricardo Santiago, a public information officer for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Santiago said eight years was the highest term the defendant could be given.

Moreno-Jaime was a freshman business marketing major when he was arrested on campus last August, and the allegations resulted in his suspension from school.

At the time, he was suspected in a number of other sex assaults in the San Fernando Valley and at least one that occurred outside Los Angeles County. Officials indicated Moreno-Jaime knew the victims.

The defendant was originally charged with sexually assaulting a second woman and battering a third. But court records show that charges of false imprisonment and battery were dismissed or not prosecuted.

A jury found him guilty of one count of forcible rape last month.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.