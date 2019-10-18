× Family of 12-Year-Old Boy Forcefully Arrested, Covered With Spit Mask Files Claim Against Sacramento Police

Attorneys representing the family of a 12-year-old boy who was forcefully arrested in April have filed a claim against the city of Sacramento, Sacramento Police Department and the involved officers.

Attorneys Mark T. Harris and Dale K. Galipo filed the claim Friday morning, alleging that the boy was arrested without probable cause and that the city and police department were negligent; caused the boy, his sister and his mother emotional distress; and failed to properly train its officials. The attorneys are seeking more than $100,000 in damages.

Representatives for the city of Sacramento did not respond to requests for comment.

The next step, Harris said, is to file a lawsuit against the city of Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department, the Paladin security company and the restaurant Wienerschnitzel, which he expects to do in less than 18 months.

