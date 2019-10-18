Goats Help Combat Wildfires in Laguna Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Laguna Beach's firefighting goats have been deployed into action to help chew through brush that could become fuel for wildfires.

City officials have brought goats in since the 1990s to help munch away vegetation and mitigate the threat of brush fires.

The roughly 1,000 goats are penned into areas of particular fire concern, where they gleefully clear the foliage.

A wet winter resulted in more vegetation than usual, so about twice as many goats have been brought in this year, officials said.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News on Oct. 18, 2019.