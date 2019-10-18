Help JP’s Team and KTLA as They Pedal to End Multiple Sclerosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 1 million adults live with multiple sclerosis in the United States. The unpredictable disease attacks healthy tissue in the central nervous system and is usually diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50.

For Jennifer Paxton, the disease struck quickly and unexpectedly in 2016.

“I was walking 11 miles a day … overnight I couldn’t walk. It was just drastic,” she told KTLA.

Jennifer still gets around with the use of a wheelchair but says the disease is “horrible … every day is worse.”

Kevin Paxton, Jennifer’s husband, is on a mission to do something about it. Kevin and his friends will bike for Jennifer as part of JP’s Team during Bike MS: Bike to the Bay 2019, which takes place this Saturday and Sunday.

The ride from Orange County to San Diego raises funds to help fight -- and one day put an end to -- MS.

The words on the back of the team jerseys say it all.

“We pedal for those who can’t”.

“We pedal to end MS”.

KTLA's Eric Spillman and Sam Rubin will also be joining this weekend's ride to find a cure.

For more information and to donate to JP's Team, Eric, Sam, or team KTLA, go to BikeToFinishMS.com.