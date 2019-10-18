× Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing Man Crossing Street in Long Beach: Police

A 23-year-old man was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene where he fatally struck a pedestrian in Long Beach Thursday night, authorities said.

The deadly crash was reported around 8:40 p.m. at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Cowles Street, in the Washington neighborhood, according to a news release from Long Beach police.

Responding officers found paramedics trying to revive the victim in the middle of Magnolia Avenue. The man was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Police identified the victim only as a 59-year-old Long Beach man, pending the notification of his next of kin.

Investigators determined he was walking across Magnolia in an unmarked crosswalk when a 1998 Honda Civic heading south ran into him.

The sedan left the area, but police say they were able to track it to the 500 block of Magnolia Avenue, less than a mile south of the crash scene.

Officers arrested the driver, Ethen Hazelton of Long Beach, on suspicion of hit-and-run driving.

Inmate records show Hazelton remained in custody Friday on $50,000 bail.