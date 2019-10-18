Watch Live: Jessica Meir and Christina Koch Conduct First All-Female Spacewalk

‘Hollywood Ripper’ Sentence to Be Announced Friday Afternoon

Posted 12:06 PM, October 18, 2019, by

A Los Angeles jury has decided whether a man prosecutors have dubbed “The Boy Next Door Killer” will get a sentence of death or life in prison for the killings of two women and the attempted murder of a third.

Michael Gargiulo listens during closing statements in his capital murder trial in Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 6, 2019. (Credit: LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Michael Gargiulo listens during closing statements in his capital murder trial in Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 6, 2019. (Credit: LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The jury’s decision in the case of 43-year-old Michael Gargiulo, also known as the “Hollywood Ripper,” will be read in court at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

In August, the same jurors convicted Gargiulo of the killings including the 2001 murder of Ashley Ellerin on a night she was to go out with actor Ashton Kutcher, who testified at the trial.

The surviving victim and Gargiulo’s teenage son were among those who testified in the penalty phase.

Prosecutors assigned Gargiulo the “Boy Next Door Killer” moniker because he lived near all the victims and watched them.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.