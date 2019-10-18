How You Can Style Your Home Like High-End Homeowners | Home Made

Courtney Cohen and Jason Hanussak met while working for a staging company and decided to form their own design firm Elysienne. We talked about mastering the art of accessorizing when it comes to pillows, sheets and candles in your home. The design tips that they use to decorate homes for their VIP clients across Southern California will help your living space feel much more like a home.

