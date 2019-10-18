Kern County Deputy Arrested After Allegedly Sexually Assaulting 21-Year-Old Woman in Patrol Car

A Kern County sheriff's vehicle unconnected to the incident is seen in a photo posted to the office's Facebook page on Oct. 14, 2019.

A Kern County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in his patrol car.

Authorities say a 21-year-old woman reported that Michael Clark attacked her after offering her a ride home in his patrol car in August.

The woman, who didn’t know Clark, told authorities that when they arrived at her home in the Rosamond area, he began kissing and fondling her.

Investigators said the woman told them the assault continued for about 20 minutes and she felt she wasn’t allowed to leave the patrol car.

Clark was arrested Thursday on suspicion of kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual battery and assault under the color of authority. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

