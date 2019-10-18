Watch Live: Jessica Meir and Christina Koch Conduct First All-Female Spacewalk

L.A. Real Estate Developer Sentenced 1 Month for Paying to Have Proctor Give His Daughter Answers During ACT Exam

Posted 10:40 AM, October 18, 2019, by
Robert Flaxman attends an art show by Kadir Lopez in West Hollywood on Aug. 12, 2016. (Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for LAAA)

A California real estate developer has been sentenced to one month in prison for paying $75,000 to cheat on his daughter’s college entrance exam.

Robert Flaxman was sentenced Friday in Boston’s federal court. The 63-year-old Los Angeles resident pleaded guilty in May to a single count of fraud and conspiracy in a deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say Flaxman paid $75,000 to have a test proctor feed his daughter answers on her ACT exam in 2016. They say she used the score to get into an undisclosed college that suspended her for a semester after the scheme was uncovered.

Prosecutors had recommended eight months in prison. Flaxman’s lawyers pushed for supervised release and community service.

Flaxman is owner and CEO of Crown Realty & Development, Inc., a commercial real estate developer.

