Man Charged After Rifles, Gun Found in Palos Verdes Estates Home

Two short-barreled AR-15 style rifles and a 9mm handgun were found in the Palos Verdes Estates home of a man who was prohibited from having firearms after his mother reported that he robbed her, officials said.

The man, who has not been identified, faces several charges.

The incident occurred sometime last weekend when a woman called police to report that her son tried to stab her and took property from her, Palos Verdes police said.

Responding officers found the mother and determined she was not injured. She told the officers she thought her son had firearms inside the home and police asked the man to step outside.

The man complied and once the scene was safe, officers searched the house. They found the loaded weapons along with high-capacity magazines. Police said the weapons were not registered and that the man was not allowed to have them in his procession because of a previous incident.

Police took procession of the weapons and are investigating the incident.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged the man with seven felony counts, including robbery and procession of short-barreled rifles.

