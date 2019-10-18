Man Fatally Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Hollywood: LAPD

A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Hollywood early Friday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The crash was reported about 3 a.m. near the intersection of Highland and Willoughby avenues.

Police said a white, late-model Mercedes C300 or similar vehicle was heading north on Highland when it crashed into a pedestrian crossing west from the southeast corner of the intersection.

The pedestrian, identified only as a 29-year-old man, died at the scene.

The driver then left the scene without identifying him or herself, or stopping to help the victim, police said.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with information can call 213-473-0234 or 213-473-0222.