Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the North Hills area of Los Angeles on Friday evening.

The shooting took place about 7 p.m. near Chase Street and Orion Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The victim, initially described as a man in his 20s, died at the scene, police said.

No further details were available.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontana contributed to this report.