O.C. Fentanyl Seizures Expected to Double for 3rd Straight Year After 4 Million Fatal Doses Found

The amount of fentanyl seized in Orange County this year is set to double for the third year in a row after a major bust this week, the sheriff’s department said.

In an operation on Wednesday, 18 pounds of the synthetic opioid pain reliever were seized, officials said. That’s nearly half the total amount of the drug confiscated in the county in all of 2018, they said. In addition, five pounds of heroin, half a pound of methamphetamine and a loaded semiautomatic handgun were seized.

#OCSDPIO The threat of fentanyl is increasing exponentially. So far in 2019, teams have seized more than 100 pounds of the deadly drug, setting the pace to more than double fentanyl seizures for the third year. 👇 pic.twitter.com/RW6lIPEpTc — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) October 18, 2019

The fentanyl has a street value of roughly $1.25 million and “contains more than 4 million fatal doses, enough to overdose every person who resides in the County of Orange,” officials said.

“The threat this extremely potent drug poses to our community is increasing exponentially, not subsiding,” Sheriff Don Barnes said in a statement.

