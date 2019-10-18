× Pedestrian in Critical Condition After Getting Trapped Beneath Gold Line Train in Pasadena

A pedestrian was critically injured Friday morning after getting trapped underneath a Gold Line train in Pasadena.

The incident was reported at the Allen Station, located at 395 North Allen Avenue, just after 3 a.m., the Pasadena Fire Department stated in a news release.

Arriving firefighters located the trapped patient, who was still breathing, the news release stated.

Emergency crews had power shut off at the incident location, and at substations east and west of the incident. Traffic control on the westbound 210 Freeway was also requested.

Firefighters needed about 12 minutes to extricate the patient, who was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the news release.

The conductor of the train was evaluated at the scene but was not transported.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.