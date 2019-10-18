Pickup Truck Sought After Moreno Valley Hit-And-Run Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Badly Injured

A parking lot in the 24800 block of Alessandro Boulevard in Moreno Valley, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

One man died and another suffered major injuries after they were struck by by a pickup truck in the parking lot of a Moreno Valley nightclub center early Friday, authorities said.

The black Ford F-150 pickup truck that struck the men, as well as two male occupants inside, remained at large Friday evening, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department officials said. The truck was fitted with a utility ladder, officials added.

The hit-and-run took place just after 2 a.m. in front of the El Rodeo Restaurant nightclub, 24805 Alessandro Blvd., the Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.

Responding deputies encountered two victims of the hit-and-run, both described as men, sheriff’s officials said. They were taken to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The investigation was being spearheaded by homicide detectives.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the fatal hit-and-run were available.

Anyone with information can reach the Riverside Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley Station at 951-247-8700.

