Rich on Tech: Google Pixel 4 Puts the Smart in Smartphone

Hands on with Google’s latest gadgets including Pixel 4, Nest Mini and Pixelbook Go; Samsung readies a software patch to fix an issue where a random fingerprint can unlock the Galaxy S10; Amazon charges big bucks to be on its holiday toy list. Listeners ask about a Mac Mini vs an iMac, Fire Stick vs Apple TV, fingerprints vs face unlock, Spectrum’s “free” speed increase and Infiniti Kloud storage.

Google Pixel 4

Samsung says it will patch fingerprint flaw In Galaxy S10

