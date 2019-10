Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” is celebrating 20 years with a three-day pop-up at Goya Studios in Hollywood. Details on the Bikini Bottom Experience are at bikinibottomexperience.com.

A lifelong fan of the show, Samantha Cortese of KTLA’s 5 Live got a preview alongside Andy Riesmeyer and Robert Puente. This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on Oct. 18, 2019.