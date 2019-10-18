Teenager, Man Charged in Glendale Burglaries Leaving Nearly $14,000 in Losses to Stores: Police

A teenager and a man accused of breaking a smoke shop and several other stores in Glendale, leaving nearly $14,000 in losses to retailers, have been charged with 11 felony counts, authorities said Friday.

Rose Moreno, 18, and Ken Villafuerte, 24, were taken into custody last week following a reported burglary and police pursuit in Glendale, according to police. Investigators believe they may also be linked to eight other burglaries targeting small businesses in the city between Oct. 8 and Oct. 12.

On Oct. 12, officers responded to the 900 block of West Glenoaks Boulevard in Glendale shortly before 12:30 a.m. after people in the area reported witnessing a local business being broken into, police said.

A police helicopter found the vehicle suspected in the crime and tracked it while patrol units on the ground followed it as it traveled “recklessly through intersections,” officials with the agency wrote in a news release.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop and the people inside tried to run away before being taken into custody, authorities said. Inside the car, officers found several items that had been reported stolen such as a cash register, multiple products from a smoke shop and nail polish, according to police.

In addition to the thefts, damage from the break-ins such as smashed windows left the businesses with a collective total of $13,892.55 in losses, police said.

The Glendale Police Department announced the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed 11 felony counts against the two suspects in connection with the burglaries.