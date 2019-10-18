Theft Suspect Caught on Camera Climbing Into Red Cross Donation Box in Norwalk

In an unusual crime, a flexible theft suspect was caught on camera squeezing himself into a Red Cross donation box in an attempt to steal on Thursday night, officials said.

A flexible theft suspect was caught on camera climbing into a Red Cross donation box in Norwalk on Oct. 17, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

The bizarre break-in took place shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday at San Antonio Drive and Firestone Boulevard, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lt. Cynthia Chavez said.

The woman was caught on camera climbing into the donation box through the slot meant to deposit items. She can then be seen climbing out about 30 seconds later.

Deputies arrested the woman on suspicion of petty theft, Chavez said.

"Not only only is it dangerous, but it’s against the law," the Sheriff's Norwalk Station said via social media. "All items were recovered and the person was not hurt."

