Trump Taps Perry Deputy, Dan Brouillette, to Replace Him at Energy Department

Posted 1:02 PM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 01:04PM, October 18, 2019
U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette speaks during a press conference with the German economy minister on Feb. 12, 2019 at the Economy Ministry in Berlin. (Credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

U.S. Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette speaks during a press conference with the German economy minister on Feb. 12, 2019 at the Economy Ministry in Berlin. (Credit: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says he is nominating a deputy to Energy Secretary Rick Perry to replace him in the top job at the Energy Department.

Trump tweeted Friday that Dan Brouillette’s experience in the area is “unparalleled” and calls him a “total professional.”

Trump is also praising Perry, who plans to leave the Energy Department at the end of the year.

Perry’s departure comes as he is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president’s dealings with Ukraine, the focus of an ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.